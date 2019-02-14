PAWS plans Kitty Kafe

PAWS Animal Shelter Manager Alice Stanford, left, and volunteers Madi Vanscoy, center, and Liz Byrd, right, hold three of the cats who will take part in the shelter’s Kitty Kafe on Saturday. Visitors are invited to drop by from noon to 3 p.m. for coffee, tea, cider, baked goods and a gift basket raffle. PAWS board member Teresa Combs said this event allows the public to meet adoptable cats and socializes the cats. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. For more information call 937-653-6233.

