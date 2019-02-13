Work to start Feb. 18 on Oakland and Gwynne streets

The Eagle City Bridge Company plans to start work on the Gwynne Street bridge project on Monday, Feb. 18, according to a news release from the city of Urbana. At least one traffic lane and one sidewalk will be open to the public at the start of the project, but eventually both lanes of traffic will be closed. The bridge may be closed up to two weeks. The bridge project is expected to be completed by March 29.

Oakland Street project

D.L. Smith was awarded the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) North Oakland Street project. The contractor is subbing the catch basin work out to J&J Schlaegel, which will start work on Monday, Feb. 18. Catch basin work on one side of the street is to be completed before similar work begins on the other side of the street.

D.L. Smith plans to complete work on sidewalks and curbs on one side of the street before starting similar work on the other side.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times. For the most part, contractors will be working in the parking lanes.

D.L. Smith will contact homeowners about the closing of driveways.

D.L. Smith won’t start concrete work until it gets a little warmer, March 1 or later.

The Oakland Street project is expected to be completed by June 28.

Information provided by the city of Urbana.

