OSU Extension offers Family Farm Nights

It is hard to find time to spend together as a family in today’s hectic schedules. Even sitting down to dinner is a struggle. This winter, OSU Extension is offering a series where families can come together for a warm, wholesome meal and gain knowledge to strengthen their farm business as well. Farming is a family business and it is important for all members of the family to have some understanding of what it takes to keep the business running and support the family. This is especially true if there is a desire for the next generation to be involved.

Family Farm Nights offer an opportunity for children and adults to learn more. Two tracks will be offered with one focused toward adults and the other toward youth.

On Feb. 21, adults will focus on steps to transition planning. This will include discussion on how to transition farm responsibilities and the legal aspects of estate planning. Youth will participate in a commodity market game.

Precision agriculture across the farm will be the focus on March 21 as Dr. John Fulton from the Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department with Ohio State University discusses how precision agriculture is being implemented in all aspects of farming, including livestock and grain operations. The youth will dive into an exciting night of Robotics.

Each evening will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Events will be in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Suite B100. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family per night. You can participate in just one or both evenings. This event is sponsored by Security National Bank. Registration forms are available at http://go.osu.edu/agevents. Call 937-484-1526 or email Douridas.9@osu.edu with any questions or to register.

Learning activities for children and adults

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.