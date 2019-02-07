Board of Elections certifies all election filings

The Champaign County Board of Elections on Thursday certified all candidates and issues filed by Wednesday’s deadline for the May 7 primary.

Five incumbents and one other candidate filed for the five four-year city of Urbana terms that expire at the end of this year. Rich Ebert, chairman of the city Planning Commission, filed for the Fourth Ward council seat now held by Ray Piper. Since Ebert is a Republican and Piper a Democrat, they will not oppose each other until the Nov. 5 general election.

Other incumbents facing no opposition in May include Republican Mayor Bill Bean, Democrat Council President Marty Hess, Republican Second Ward council member Cledis Scott and Republican at-large council member Pat Thackery.

Independents have until 4 p.m. May 6 to file for the Nov. 5 general election.

Issues on May 7 ballots will include:

– An additional five-year, 0.3-mill levy filed by the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services (MHDAS) Board of Logan and Champaign Counties for operating expenses.

– A 1 percent income tax renewal for the West Liberty-Salem school district.

– A Graham school district five-year, 1 percent earned income tax for current operating expenses.

– A city of Urbana continuing additional 0.6 percent income tax for fire, police and EMS services.

Those wishing to vote in the May 7 general election must be registered at the county Board of Elections by April 8. The board office will remain open until 9 p.m. that day. Usual hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 5 general election must be registered by Oct. 7. The office will remain open until 9 p.m. that day.