The annual Friends of Scouting Luncheon fundraiser, for the Tecumseh Council of Boy Scouts of America, will be held noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 8 to Becky Smith at becky.smith@scouting.org or 937-926-0136.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Submitted by the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America.