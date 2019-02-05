Benefit dinner set for Moorman family

A Benefit Dinner for Mark & Tammy Moorman will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a silent auction from 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Michael Building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Live music will be a part of the event, which is in memory of Mark Moorman. Donations of cash and checks will be accepted for the dinner and auction. The Farmer’s Daughter is providing the dinner.

If interested in making a donation to the auction, call Tangie Newman at 843-601-4567 or Kay Trout at 937-925-5196. For more information, call Jennifer Eby at 937-215-7847 or Levi Runkle at 937-765-4869.

