Perennial Flower School set for March

SPRINGFIELD – The 20th annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School will be held 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

A variety of topics focused on perennial gardens will be presented this year. Speakers are Brent Heath, Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, Bulbs as Companion Plants and Tropical Paradise Summer Garden; Scott Beuerlein, Manager of Botanical Garden Outreach at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Favorite Plants from Favorite Public Gardens; Heather Pariso, The Garden Gurl, Dover, OMG! Those are Perennials?; and Jacqueline Kowalski, Ohio State University Extension Educator, Summit County, Dazzling Dahlias.

Brent Heath, author of Daffodils for North American Gardens and Tulips for North American Gardens, will be on hand to sign his books, which can be purchased at the program.

Deadline for registration is Feb. 26; pre-registration is required. The cost of $70 includes continental breakfast and lunch. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/2019perennialschoolclarkcounty. Mail check and registration form to OSU Extension, Attn: Perennial School, 3130 East Main Street, Springfield, OH 45505.

Registration on-line; credit cards only http://go.osu.edu/2019clarkperennialschool .

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937.521.3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension Clark County.

Submitted by OSU Extension, Clark County.

