Rumpke delays service by one day

Due to the extremely cold weather and related equipment issues, the city of Urbana’s curbside recycling contractor, Rumpke, has delayed service by one business day for customers typically serviced on Thursdays or Fridays. Customers scheduled to receive curbside recycling service on Thursday, Jan. 31, will be serviced on Friday, Feb. 1. Customers scheduled to receive curbside recycling service on Friday, Feb. 1, will now be serviced on Saturday, Feb. 2. Weather permitting, regular service will resume during the week of Feb. 4.

