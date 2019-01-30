Winter blast stops local mail delivery

The United States Postal Service announced suspension of some mail delivery to due to the extreme cold temperatures.

Some zip codes in the Ohio Valley region (Cincinnati and Columbus areas) did not receive mail deliveries on Wednesday, including local zip codes with the following three-digit prefixes: 452, 430-432.

According to the postal service website, “Weather forecasters are warning of dangerously cold conditions in parts of the nation. Some places could see wind chill readings as low as 60 below zero. Due to this arctic outbreak and concerns for the safety of USPS employees,” mail delivery is suspended.

Northern Ohio zip codes (Cleveland and Lima areas) 441, 458 also experienced suspended delivery.

A decision about mail delivery for Thursday had not been announced by press time.

Urbana Daily Citizen temporarily opens electronic edition access

From now until Feb. 6, the Urbana Daily Citizen online electronic edition is open to the public due to the extreme and dangerous weather. No password is required to view the daily pages during this time.

To access this feature, log on to www.urbanacitizen.com, scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the E-Edition to view pages.