Crews respond to carbon monoxide leak

ST. PARIS – Local fire officials responded to a business in the village Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Crews from the JSP Fire District responded to CAM Machine Inc., 513 S. Springfield St., at 9:54 a.m. on a report of a possible carbon monoxide leak.

JSP Capt. Jevon Monaghan said crews narrowed down the cause to a forklift running in the back of the business. After getting the area ventilated, Monaghan said, employees were able to go back to work around 11:30 a.m.

Monaghan noted a couple of illnesses were reported, but those individuals were treated and released at the scene.