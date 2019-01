The Champaign County Board of Elections will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 30 and 31, if the predicted weather comes to be, according to Meredith Bodey, board director. She said the office will re-open Friday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m. and will accept any Campaign Finance Annual Reports that are due Thursday at that time.

Submitted by the Champaign County Board of Elections.

