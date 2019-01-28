Vitale named chairman of committee

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) has been named the chairman of the state Sunset Review Committee by Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

“It has always been my goal to shrink government and make it as lean as possible,” said Vitale. “The government does not make money; it takes it out of Ohioans’ pay checks and must be prudent and judicial with the public funds. I look forward to ensuring government is operating in as efficient-a-means as possible and potentially recommending some department and committees be defunded or ended if they are not serving the people well.”

The committee is made up of three members from the Senate, three from the House and three governor appointees. As the chair, Vitale will be in charge of convening meetings and deciding which Ohio departments and committees will be audited. These groups will then be called by Vitale to testify in front of this committee to determine how they are using government funds and the benefit they are providing to the people of Ohio.

“Should we find that a committee is not operating in a proper manner, the committee can recommend the reduction of funds or the department or committee be terminated,” said Vitale. “It is an honor to be nominated to a position that can audit government agencies and I’m honored the speaker has put his trust in me for this job.”

To contact Vitale, call the office at 614-466-1507 or email rep85@ohiohouse.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the office of state Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana).

