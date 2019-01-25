Officer hiring process approved

The Urbana Civil Service Commission approved restarting the patrol officer hiring process Tuesday to fill a vacancy in the Urbana Police Division.

During a Jan. 7 meeting, the commission approved a certified eligibility list with three candidates.

Urbana Police Lt. Josh Jacobs informed the commission Tuesday that two of the candidates withdrew from the process and one candidate was disqualified.

“Because of that we have nobody on our certified list right now and we have no one on the eligible list to move up to the certified list and we still have one vacancy to fill,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs asked the commission to be allowed to announce the vacancy, establish minimum qualifications for the position along with the competitive examination process. These requests were approved by the commission.

The minimum qualifications for candidates include being a U.S. citizen, between the ages of 21 to 69 on the date of testing, a high school graduate or GED, having vision correctable to 20/20, having a valid driver’s license, and passing a written aptitude test, physical fitness test, background investigation, psychological examination, polygraph examination, medical examination and drug screen.

Jacobs said the application period will start on Wednesday and applications will be due on March 7.

Jacobs said the written aptitude test will be conducted by Darany and Associates Testing Company. He added the licensing contract with the company expires on March 16, which is also the date when testing is scheduled to take place.

Jacobs said the company told him they will honor the contract so police will not have to pay an extra fee.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

