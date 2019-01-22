2 killed in Union Twp. crash

UNION TOWNSHIP – Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision near the intersection of East state Route 29 and Ludlow Road just after midnight Tuesday. Both drivers died at scene and an infant passenger was transported to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital emergency room before being flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A preliminary investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office showed a 2007 Lexus ES350 driven by Clayton L. DeArmond Jr., age 24 of Springfield, was westbound on state Route 29 when it went left of center and struck a 2010 Chrysler 300 driven by Courtney Cummings, age 21 of Urbana. The vehicles collided head-on at 12:21 a.m.

Cummings and her 1-year-old passenger were both secured in safety devices. DeArmond was not wearing his seatbelt. The infant’s name has not been released by authorities.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred while the county was under a Level 1 snow emergency.

Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS, Urbana EMS and the Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards responded to the crash scene.