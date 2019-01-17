Ready for more snow

With last weekend’s snowfall and another one on the way, city officials encourage city residents to remember snow etiquette, including shoveling sidewalks by your home or business as required by city ordinance. In addition, residents are encouraged to move their cars off the street so city crews can clear the main thoroughfares.

According to Debra E. Aksenczuk, of the city office of administration, assisting those unable to clear their sidewalks is an excellent example of kindness and community.

The following snow emergencies for Champaign County are determined by the county sheriff:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

This snow girl was built on Lincoln Place in Urbana after last weekend’s snow. More snow is in the forecast this weekend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_Lincoln-Place-snowgirl.jpg This snow girl was built on Lincoln Place in Urbana after last weekend’s snow. More snow is in the forecast this weekend. Brenda Amlin | Urbana Daily Citizen

