ST. PARIS – Our Town St. Paris is raffling tickets for a Progressive Dinner & Home Tour that will include three of the village’s century-old homes: Verlaney Residence, Kiser Mansion and The Ivy Inn. Raffle tickets are available until Feb. 8 at the municipal building and Char’s Market for $1. The dinner will be Feb. 23. For more information call 937-663-4329.

