Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Bluegrass Concert: POSTPONED until 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the 1858 Meeting House (formerly Second Baptist Church), M’burg. Audie Blaylock and Redline will perform. Bill Purk will provide opening act. Tickets are $10 at Champaign County Preservation Assn. website; at www.eventbrite.com/e/audie-blaylock-redline-tickets-54248481669; and $12 at the door.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: 3 p.m. meet and greet; 3:30 p.m. program, Sara Landess Hall, UU. Presented by St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Kimberly Gordon-Brooks, Ministerial Association, Urbana University Christian Organizations.

“Poisoned in Urbana”: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society, 809 East Lawn Ave. Local attorney Darrell Heckman relates 1927 story. All welcome to free program, which coincides with society’s annual meeting.

Champaign County Right to Life: annual Witness against Roe v. Wade on Monument Square, 2-3 p.m. Peaceful and prayerful witness, signs are provided and refreshments afterwards at the RTL office, 122 Miami St., Urbana. Contact 653-6745 or ccrtl1@gmail.com for more information.

Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

Rush Township Trustees: first meeting of 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. at the Township Building, 148 S. Gregory St., North Lewisburg

Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m. regular meeting at Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Road, Kingscreek

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten