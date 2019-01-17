Community Calendar

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18
Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5 through 12
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
SATURDAY, JANUARY 19
Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Bluegrass Concert: POSTPONED until 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the 1858 Meeting House (formerly Second Baptist Church), M’burg. Audie Blaylock and Redline will perform. Bill Purk will provide opening act. Tickets are $10 at Champaign County Preservation Assn. website; at www.eventbrite.com/e/audie-blaylock-redline-tickets-54248481669; and $12 at the door.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 20
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: 3 p.m. meet and greet; 3:30 p.m. program, Sara Landess Hall, UU. Presented by St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Kimberly Gordon-Brooks, Ministerial Association, Urbana University Christian Organizations.
“Poisoned in Urbana”: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society, 809 East Lawn Ave. Local attorney Darrell Heckman relates 1927 story. All welcome to free program, which coincides with society’s annual meeting.
Champaign County Right to Life: annual Witness against Roe v. Wade on Monument Square, 2-3 p.m. Peaceful and prayerful witness, signs are provided and refreshments afterwards at the RTL office, 122 Miami St., Urbana. Contact 653-6745 or ccrtl1@gmail.com for more information.
Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
MONDAY, JANUARY 21
Rush Township Trustees: first meeting of 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. at the Township Building, 148 S. Gregory St., North Lewisburg
Mary Poppins Returns – PG: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
TUESDAY, JANUARY 22
Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m. regular meeting at Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Road, Kingscreek
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten