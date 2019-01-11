Crews respond to fire at ColePak

The Urbana Fire Division responded to a structure fire at ColePak, 1030 S. Edgewood Ave., at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said due to the quick response by company personnel and fire division crews, the fire was confined mostly to product items.

Ortlieb said the fire appeared to have started from a process in packing used by the company.

Damage estimates were unavailable at press time.

Crews remained on the scene around an hour. Mutual aid was not requested.