Performing Arts Center presents music of the ‘80s

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community College Performing Arts Center will revisit the music of the ‘80s with the Tenth Anniversary Tour of Rock of Ages at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17.

“Rock of Ages was the iconic ‘80s rock musical that ran for years on Broadway,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “I jumped at the chance to bring it to Clark State when it was announced.”

It’s 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.’s most famous rock club, Rock of Ages allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite ‘80s hits. The show features music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others.

This 10th anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon. Rock of Ages opened April 7, 2009, on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes theaters, earning five Tony Award® nominations including Best Musical.

The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the Tenth Anniversary Tour is directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel.

Tickets for Rock of Ages are available at ticketmaster.com. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

