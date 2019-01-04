Senior Dream Center announces gifts

A few days before Christmas the Senior Dream Center affiliated with Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services made the season a little brighter. “We were made aware of six situations where families could use some help and we gave five families $100 grocery gift cards and paid off one family’s lay-away for their Christmas gifts at Walmart,” explained Frank Lewis.

“Thank you for those that shared these opportunities with us,” he said. “If you know of an opportunity in our community where we can make a positive impact on someone’s life contact us at 653-4227.”

Submitted story

Information from Senior Dream Center.

