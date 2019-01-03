Lehmann presents program on Simon Kenton

SPRINGFIELD – On Sunday, January 13 at 2 p.m., local historian Barb Lehmann will present a program about the life and times of the legendary frontiersman, Simon Kenton. The presentation will take place in the Clubhouse on the grounds of the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield. Come in the main entrance and follow the signs.

Even those who know little or nothing about the history of our area probably recognize the name Kenton. Bridges, schools, roads, parks and other sites have been named for him. But who was he, really? A friend of both Daniel Boone and Simon Girty, Kenton led a storied life in the 1700s and 1800s, first as a scout for the British settlers against the Shawnee before the American Revolution, and then going on to serve the United States in the Revolution, the Northwest Indian War and the War of 1812.

Lehmann’s presentation includes a movie made in conjunction with the Simon Kenton Historic Corridor and Kentucky Educational Television (KET). Lehmann, who was the historical consultant for the film, will be on hand to answer questions and facilitate discussion. Greg Belt, president of the Simon Kenton Historic Corridor, and Mark Gaver, vice president of the Simon Kenton Historic Corridor, will also be present to answer questions or identify areas pointed out in the film.

This event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association, the organization that hosts the Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park every Labor Day weekend.

Sponsored by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association

Submitted story

Submitted by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.

Submitted by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.