‘Try the Y’ week draws visitors

Champaign County adults and those employed in the county are invited to “Try the Y” at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, now through Wednesday, Jan. 9. The Y’s stated mission is to help people of all ages improve the quality of life through a variety of recreational and fitness programs.

“The week of Jan. 2-9 is an opportunity for anyone in Champaign County to explore the Y’s programs and facilities,” said Membership Director Greg Hower. “We’re committed to helping people of all ages become physically active and to connect them with others who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

During “Try the Y” week, local adults may try out all of the YMCA’s offerings, including the pool, hot tub, sauna, weight lifting and cardio equipment and group exercise classes. A schedule of events is available at the YMCA’s website, www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

“We want to give everyone in the community an opportunity to see the variety of health and wellness programs we offer,” said Director of Administration Karen Keller. “We have programming for all ages and ability. From kids up to seniors, there’s something for everyone.”

In honor of the YMCA’s 20th anniversary in Champaign County, new memberships are available for $20 during January with no additional joining fee.

The Champaign Family YMCA is open on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 937-653-9622 or visit the website.

