The Urbana VFW 5451 and DAV 31 is prepared to mail out 16 care packages to military service members as part of the holiday spirit of giving.

To request a package be sent to a family member or loved one, contact the VFW at 220 East Court St, Urbana, OH, 43078 or call at 937-653-6365. Donations for the packages are also accepted. Inquire with the post as to need.