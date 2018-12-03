The great turkey give-away at The Gloria

Dave Wray of Urbana remembers the gobbling turkeys inside The Gloria, but not the featured film “Beware My Lovely.” He recently came across this photo and says he was about 7 years old and thinks the year may have been 1953 or 1954 when his parents took him to the theater and snapped this shot of the marquee stating that 35 turkeys would be given away that day. He suspects the caged live turkeys were being given away in a drawing for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.

Submitted photo