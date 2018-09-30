Posted on by

Chili festival draws crowd


The 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade drew a crowd to downtown Urbana on Saturday. In photo, contestants line up for the pepper eating contest.

Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen

The 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade drew a crowd to downtown Urbana on Saturday. In photo, Alex Wood competes in the pepper eating contest.


Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen

The dunk tank was a popular spot to combine throwing skills with organized mischief during the 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade in downtown Urbana on Saturday.


Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen

The 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade drew a crowd to downtown Urbana on Saturday. In photo, contestants line up for the pepper eating contest.

Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen

The 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade drew a crowd to downtown Urbana on Saturday. In photo, Alex Wood competes in the pepper eating contest.

Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen

The dunk tank was a popular spot to combine throwing skills with organized mischief during the 12th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-Off Festival and Hoopla Parade in downtown Urbana on Saturday.

Aaron Gall | Urbana Daily Citizen