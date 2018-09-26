‘Friends’ seeking set-up help for Oct. 4-6 book sale

The Friends of the Champaign County Library will hold the annual fall book sale at the library noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Donations of books will be accepted until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.

A volunteer, nonprofit group, the Friends of the Library invites volunteers to assist with setting up the library meeting room for the sale starting at 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 1-3.

For more info, call the library, 937-653-3811.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library.

