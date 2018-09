LifeCare Alliance, which delivers Meals-on-Wheels in Champaign County, always is on the lookout for volunteers. Individuals, groups, businesses, schools, etc. who wish to volunteer can do so once a week, once a month or anytime in between. LifeCare delivers meals to this area, and volunteers spend about an hour delivering meals to homes.

For info, call 614-444-6325 or visit www.lifecarealliance.org

If you know someone who needs meals, call 614-278-3130.