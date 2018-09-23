Kiser Lake Halloween Camp-out scheduled

ST. PARIS – To celebrate the coming of fall and Halloween, Kiser Lake is geared up for some fun activities, including a camp-out. Starting with Friday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Nature Center area, make a luminary to take home or put at your campsite. On Saturday, Oct. 6 in the morning at the Nature Center area, make a birdfeeder, craft or a bat.

In the afternoon, at the middle playground in the campground, for some spooky fun, go treat or treating, make a turkey vulture, play a game or take a hayride. At 6 p.m. at the beach, launch a fruit into the lake. At 8 p.m. go on a mini haunted trail, listen to a spooky story and have a snack.

On Sunday at 10 a.m. make some nature art at the Nature Center area, then go on a fall tree walk. All activities take place in the Kiser Lake campgrounds.

All activities are free to the public. If you are interested in camping, visit: ohiostateparks.org/KiserLake. To get to Kiser Lake Campgrounds, take U.S. Route 36 to St. Paris. Turn north on Kiser Lake Road. Follow the road to Kiser Lake and around the curve to the campgrounds. For more information call the Kiser Lake Marina 937-362-3565 on Thursday through Sunday.

By Debra Barger

Information from event organizers.

