Ohio News Briefs

Bus driver at fault for crash that hospitalized 2 students

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a bus driver is responsible for a crash that sent two students to the hospital in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports police say a Dayton Public Schools bus driver failed to yield at an intersection during the crash Friday morning.

A school district spokeswoman says 30 students were on the bus. Those not injured were taken to school or were picked up by their parents.

The age and condition of the injured students wasn’t released.

Sheriff: Man dies after apparent jump from Columbus garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after apparently jumping from the top floor of a parking garage in downtown Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man who jumped from a garage near the county courthouse around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death comes several days after Ohio State University said it would be closing the top floors of two garages on the school’s Columbus campus. A male student killed himself in a jump from an Ohio State garage last week. A student and a former student were killed after falling or jumping from a different garage in April.

Ohio State’s announcement follows the release of a report by the university’s Suicide and Mental Health Task Force.

Ohio’s largest school district selects new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest school district has announced the selection of a new superintendent.

Columbus City Schools says Talisa Dixon will be offered the job to lead the district and its more than 50,000 students after a unanimous school board vote Thursday.

The district says Dixon could assume the post Jan. 1 after the completion of a background check and contract negotiations. The school board selected Dixon over two other finalists.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the 49-year-old Dixon is beginning her fifth year as superintendent for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights district.

Dixon was a principal in Columbus for nine years and served as an administrator in Saginaw, Michigan, and a principal in the Akron school district in northeast Ohio.

Ohio unemployment rate unchanged from July to August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July to August.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month. It stood at 5 percent in August 2017.

The national rate was 3.9 percent, unchanged from July and down from 4.4 percent in August 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,900 jobs from July to August.

The agency reports job gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; other services; trade, transportation and utilities; and information exceeded losses in professional and business services and financial activities. Government employment increased by 4,500 jobs.

The state reports a loss of 1,800 manufacturing jobs last month and a gain of 300 construction jobs.

Absentee voting for military, overseas voters to begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio election officials say absentee voting for military and overseas voters wanting to cast ballots in the November general election begins this weekend.

Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) says county boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots to registered military and overseas voters who have requested a ballot on Saturday.

Voters in Ohio will be deciding a statewide ballot initiative and races for both state and federal offices on Nov. 6. Various local issues and races also will be decided.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the election is October 9. All voters may begin voting in person and by mail-in absentee ballot on Oct. 10.

More information can be found at MyOhioVote.com.