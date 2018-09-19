Annual dinner dance to honor veterans

Tickets are now available for the Champaign County Arts Council’s Veterans Day Dinner Dance being held at the Champaign Aviation Museum on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The event, which will celebrate veterans and the musical performers who entertained them, is presented with the support of the Champaign County Memorial Foundation.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale at the Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., and The Medicine Shoppe, Urbana. Tickets can also be purchased online with Paypal at www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org or over the phone with a credit card.

The Champaign Aviation Museum is located at 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing will be 6-9 p.m.

The versatile 10-piece Bob Gray Orchestra will play ’40s style “Big Band Swing.” The band has been in existence since 1973, and its top-caliber musicians also perform in other musical organizations, including The Dayton Philharmonic and the Springfield Symphony.

Veterans are encouraged to come in uniform.

The diamond sponsor of this event is The Champaign County Memorial Foundation.

The gold sponsor of this event is Bundy Baking Solutions.

Silver sponsors are KTH Parts Industries, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Skelley Lumber Company, and Walter & Lewis Funeral Home.

Bronze sponsors include BNFS Insurance, Brugh’s Auto & Tire, and Willman Furniture.

This program is also sponsored by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

