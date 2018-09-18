Mercy Health opening clinic in St. Paris

ST. PARIS – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that it will open a primary care practice in St. Paris on Sept. 26.

Mercy Health – St. Paris Family Medicine is located adjacent to Wier Dentistry at 114B S. Springfield St.

Jamie Kennedy, a St. Paris resident, is the nurse practitioner at the practice, which has two exam rooms. The practice will offer a full range of primary care services, prescriptions, immunizations, acute illness care and more.

“There are communities where people struggle to access the health care they need. Mercy Health – St. Paris Family Medicine bridges the gap, connecting area residents directly to fundamental health services at a location convenient for them,” said Lee Syphus, Chief Operating Officer of Mercy Health Physicians – Springfield. “As a mission-based organization, we are proud to share our resources to help keep communities well.”

St. Paris Family Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting and open house noon-2 p.m. on Oct. 2. Visitors can meet Kennedy, tour the practice and learn about the services available there.

St. Paris Family Medicine will be open initially 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. The clinic hours will grow based on community need. For more information or to make an appointment, call 937-523-9816.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

