Ohio News Briefs

Ohio sending Guard members, equipment, to North Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has announced an agreement to send members of the Ohio Army National Guard and equipment to North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence flooding.

A convoy was expected to leave Tuesday from the Army Enclave at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The Guard says 12 soldiers with the Columbus-based 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, with four Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck tankers with approximately 9,000 gallons of aviation fuel.

The guard members will provide refueling support for military helicopters used in hurricane recovery efforts while in North Carolina.

The death toll from Florence includes 25 fatalities in North Carolina.

Kent State grad says gun rally will now be open-carry walk

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A Kent State University graduate who has caused a stir in her defense of gun rights says a planned open-carry rally on the northeast Ohio school’s campus is off because of security costs.

Kaitlin Bennett says she’s instead organizing an open-carry walk later this month.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bennett said Monday the rally sponsored by the student group Liberty Hangout was canceled after the university required $14,000 for security and other costs. The school said last week that Liberty Hangout could hold a gun-rights rally Sept. 29 but people wouldn’t be allowed to carry guns.

Bennett drew attention in May when she posted photos of herself on Kent State’s campus with a rifle slung over her shoulder and the words “Come and take it” on her mortar board.

Woman, 94, killed during home invasion in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are searching for a man suspected of killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring her 74-year-old daughter during a home invasion.

Police say Eucebia Garcia died at a hospital after police were called to a home early Monday. Marina Garcia, who family members say received head injuries, was listed in fair condition.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the suspect pushed out a window air conditioner to get inside the home where he attacked the women and stole electronics, jewelry and loose change.

Relatives have told WEWS-TV that the mother and daughter were spending the summer in Cleveland and were supposed to return home to Honduras next month.

Execution date sought for convicted Ohio prison riot killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date for an inmate sentenced to die in the slayings of five fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot in Ohio.

Forty-nine-year-old Keith LaMar was convicted of aggravated murder in 1995 for the deaths of five inmates during an uprising at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution at Lucasville. He received the death penalty for four of the five killings.

Mark Piepmeier is a Hamilton County prosecutor serving as special prosecutor for Scioto County, where the killings happened. He asked the court on Monday to set the date, saying LaMar had exhausted his appeals.

A message was left with LaMar’s attorneys, who are expected to oppose the request.

Libertarians: Some candidates unfairly excluded from debates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Ohio says Libertarian and Green Party candidates are being unfairly excluded from gubernatorial debates.

In a letter sent Monday, Libertarian Party counsel Mark Brown says upcoming debates are leaving out Libertarian Travis Irvine and Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton. He alleges that violates federal and state law.

Brown says his clients are willing to take legal action against the Ohio Debate Commission and any candidate participating in an “unlawfully held debate.”

The University of Dayton is hosting a debate Wednesday. University spokesperson Cilla Shindell says they’re considering Brown’s comments.

Dan Moulthrop is a founding member of the Ohio Debate Commission and chief executive of the City Club in Cleveland. He says there’s been discussion about a possible forum with Libertarian and Green party candidates in October.