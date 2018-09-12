UU invites public to Constitution Day event

The Political Science and Public Administration faculty of Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its annual Constitution Day celebration on Monday, Sept. 17. This celebration of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens will be held in the Swedenborg Memorial Library at Urbana University from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to this free event.

This look into the legal rules under which the United States is governed will include a discussion of Constitution Day and the state of Americans’ Constitutional knowledge by Ryan Enlow, assistant professor of Political Science at Urbana University, and Dr. Alex Heckman, department chair and program chair, Public Administration at Franklin University. They will provide an overview of pertinent case law on legal and illegal speech and how it impacts college campuses. The event will conclude with a question and answer/point-counterpoint session on “hot topics” concerning free speech on college campuses.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Ryan Enlow at ryan.enlow@urban.edu.

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.