Workshop set to help those struggling with poverty

“Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” is a book and a 16-session curriculum that helps individuals in poverty build their resources for a more prosperous life for themselves, their families and their communities. Attendees can receive childcare, transportation, a meal and a $25 gift card for each session attended.

A Getting Ahead workshop is scheduled to start on Sept. 19 at Recovery Zone, Urbana. Sessions will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Lunch will be provided at noon.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Jennifer Arnold at 937-642-4986; xt. 703; or jarnold@bridgescap.org. Or contact or visit the Champaign Community Action office, 1679 state Route 29, Urbana, for applications. The Community Action phone number is 937-772-9164.

