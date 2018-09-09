Ohio News Briefs

Ohio celebrates state landmarks with special programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is hosting an annual celebration of Ohio landmarks by offering special tours and events.

The Ohio History Connection created the Ohio Open Doors program two years ago to promote and inspire pride in the state’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

This year’s Ohio Open Doors event runs through Sept. 16.

More than 200 organizations are hosting events around the state, including at a 214-year-old log house in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio, the 1920s-era Ohio Theatre in Columbus, and the McKinley memorial in Canton.

All Ohio Open Doors events are free and most are one-day-only opportunities.

Grocery worker charged with eating into deli profits

BOLIVAR, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in eastern Ohio say a grocery store employee has been charged with felony theft for helping herself to deli ham for years.

Tuscarawas (TUS’-kuh-rah-wuhs) County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hale tells The Columbus Dispatch that an eight-year employee of regional grocery chain Giant Eagle was charged Friday with stealing food estimated by the store to be worth $9,200.

The store’s loss prevention manager received a tip that an employee had been eating three to five slices of ham nearly every day over eight years. Authorities say she also sometimes ate salami.

Other details including her name weren’t available immediately.

The store is in Bolivar, some 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

California Sen. Harris to speak to Ohio Democratic Party

CINCINNATI (AP) — A U.S. senator from California is adding a second Ohio appearance, keynoting the Ohio Democratic Party’s Oct. 7 state dinner in Columbus.

The NAACP announced earlier that Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Oct. 6 at the local branch’s annual Freedom Fund dinner in the downtown Cincinnati convention center.

Harris is considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate, and drew attention last week for her questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in his Senate confirmation hearings.

The former California attorney general was elected to the Senate in 2016. She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father.

Ohio is an often-pivotal swing state that Republican Donald Trump won in 2016 after Barack Obama twice carried it. There are heated 2018 statewide races including governor, and in several House seats.

Cleveland airport system expected to better air traffic flow

CLEVELAND (AP) — A new navigation system that will begin operating later this month at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is designed to improve traffic flow.

The changes are part of a Federal Aviation Administration project to improve air traffic coordination throughout the region.

The project covers airports in Cleveland and Detroit and 10 smaller airports in the area.

Cleveland.com reports the new system in Cleveland will change from ground-based navigation to more efficient satellite-based navigation.

The FAA says travelers might not see differences in flying, but it does expect an increase in on-time flights.