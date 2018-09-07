Ohio News Briefs

Executive: Proposed rules jeopardizing Lake Erie wind farm

CLEVELAND (AP) — The developer of a wind farm on Lake Erie says an Ohio state board’s proposed restrictions on its operation are jeopardizing the project.

The Ohio Power Siting Board wants broad authority to regulate how the wind farm operates if it’s found to have a significant impact on any wild animal. The board also wants the six turbines to be shut down overnight while experts determine if bird and bad monitoring equipment is working.

Cleveland.com reports that an executive with the Lake Erie Energy Development Corp. said in testimony submitted to the board Thursday that financing would become “virtually impossible” if the restrictions remain in place.

The board has scheduled a hearing on the wind farm for later this month in Columbus.

The $126 million wind farm would be located northwest of Cleveland.

Ohio gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The major-party candidates for Ohio governor will debate three times this fall.

The campaigns of Republican nominee Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Rich Cordray announced the debate schedule on Friday.

The candidates are scheduled to debate Sept. 19 at the University of Dayton. The other debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 at Marietta College and Oct. 8 at Cleveland State University. The campaigns say that additional details, including where the debates will air, will be released later.

Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. DeWine is the state attorney general. The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.

Police: Ohio woman’s body might have been dumped in landfill

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of an Ohio woman who was killed by her husband might have wound up in a Kentucky landfill.

Seventy-three-year-old Philip Snider pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of 70-year-old Roberta Snider. A plea agreement requires the Hartville man to disclose where he put her body.

The (Canton) Repository reports that Philip Snider initially told police he dumped his wife’s body in the Tennessee River, then changed his story and said he put it in a dumpster in Bullitt County, Kentucky. From there, the body likely wound up in a nearby landfill.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea says he believes Snider is telling the truth.

Snider initially claimed his wife died of natural causes during their trip to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police: Woman sunbathing in parking lot run over, killed

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in suburban Cincinnati say a woman who was accidentally run over by a vehicle while she tanned in a parking lot has died.

Authorities say the woman was sunbathing behind a Cheviot home Thursday when a vehicle pulled into the driveway. Investigators say the driver didn’t see the woman and drove over her. Bystanders heard screaming and rushed to the lot to lift the vehicle off of the woman.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police haven’t released the identity of the victim.

No criminal charges are pending.

Teacher suspended over ethics quiz with questions about sex

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — A high school teacher in Ohio has been suspended after she gave a quiz on ethical dilemmas that included questions about sex and violent behavior.

Officials with Hilliard City Schools near Columbus say the test should never have taken place and that they share the outrage of parents and community members.

The online test asked students to rank certain situations on a sliding scale from “OK” to ‘not “OK.”

It included scenarios such as “a man kills a baby rabbit with a knife” on live TV.

Another one said “a brother and a sister decide that they want to sleep with each other, just once, to see what it would be like.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school found out after a concerned parent wrote about it on Facebook.

Another court rejects Ohio policeman’s bid for new trial

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A state appeals court has issued another setback to a former Ohio police officer who’s seeking a new trial for the 1997 slaying of his ex-wife.

The court in Akron upheld a trial court decision that denied a new trial for former Akron officer Douglas Prade.

The 72-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of his ex-wife.

The Ohio Supreme Court last year upheld a court decision overturning a judge’s ruling that exonerated Prade and led to his release from prison.

A judge exonerated him in 2013 after experts testified that male DNA from a bite mark found on Dr. Margo Prade’s lab coat wasn’t his.

Prade was sent back to prison after prosecutors successfully appealed the judge’s ruling.