Get rid of those used tires

Champaign County residents can get rid of used tires (no rims please) for free from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at the county fairgrounds. On this Scrap Tire Disposal Day, county residents – only county residents – are invited to enter the fairgrounds via the Park Avenue entrance and rid themselves of up to 10 tires per person. Those with more tires are asked to call the Champaign Health District, 937-484-1606. The event is provided by the Health District in partnership with the city of Urbana and the villages of North Lewisburg, St. Paris and Mechanicsburg and is funded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

For more info, call the number listed above or visit www.champaignhd.com. A list of places to take used tires in Champaign County can be found at the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District website at www.ncowaste.org.

Scrap Tire Disposal Day is Sept. 22

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.

