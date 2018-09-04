Village of Christiansburg seeks tax increase

CHRISTIANSBURG – The village of Christiansburg is seeking renewal of a 4.87-mill property tax for fire protection and ambulance services combined with a 1.25-mill property tax increase for those services. The Nov. 6 ballot also will include a 3.5-mill property tax renewal for the village’s current operating expenses. The levies are for five years.

“Their expenses have gone up quite a bit,” village Mayor Charles Lyons III said of rising costs for equipment – including state-mandated replacement of turnout gear – faced by the Christiansburg Fire Company, which provides fire protection and ambulance services for the village via a five-year contract.

Lyons said fire/ambulance tax renewals coincide with contract renewals.

The village’s current 4.87-mill property tax brings in $25,800 annually, according to county Auditor Karen Bailey. Renewal of this tax and the 1.25-mill increase would generate an estimated $33,100 annually, she said.

The 3.5-mill property tax for current operating expenses up for renewal generates an estimated $8,400 annually, Bailey said.

For fire/EMS services