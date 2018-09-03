Clark State center welcomes ‘Jersey Boys’

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community College Performing Arts Center will bring some East Coast flare to the stage with the 25th anniversary season celebration featuring the National Broadway Tour of “Jersey Boys” on Sept. 29.

“We are so excited that we are able to bring the popular show ‘Jersey Boys’ to the Clark State Performing Arts Center,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Performing Arts Center. “It is the perfect show to open our 25th season as it is a show filled with songs everybody knows. Even more exciting than just having the show on Sept. 29 is that the production will be here for 10 days rehearsing the tour, and we will launch the Jersey Boys 2018 tour right here in Springfield.”

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard … and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The Jersey Boys will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $43-$69 and available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

