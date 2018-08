Breastfeeding mothers are invited to Mom to Mom, get-togethers that allow breastfeeding moms to share their ideas and experiences. Meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 in the Champaign Health District, located in Suite Q100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. RSVP by calling 937-484-1621.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.