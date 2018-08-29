Urbana Chapter DAR participates in Fall Fun Fair

Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution participated at the annual “Fall Fun Fair” meeting of the Ohio Society DAR.

Kim Snyder, Chapter Regent, serves the State Society as Committee Co-Chair of VIS (Volunteer Information Services).

She provided a table with information for the near 400 persons attending.

During the luncheon, a group of Urbana Chapter members performed as the “World War I Singers.” Those presenting a medley of songs were: Rachel Borchers, Margaret Denzer, Kathleen Dixon, Judith Henson, Karen Preston, Lana Seeberg, Rebecca Shultz, Dona Tullis, Barbara Ward, and Becky Preston (Cuttahotha Society C.A.R. member) and Laura Ward (guest). Janet Ebert directed the group, which was accompanied by Joanna Woodburn. 48 Star Flag Bearer was Sarah Preston (Cuttahotha Society C.A.R. member).

Also attending the meeting was Janet Evans, of the Urbana Chapter. The chapter was delighted to learn that Associate Member, Kathleen Dixon, has been designated as a candidate for Ohio Society DAR State Regent on the proposed slate of state officers. Dixon’s daughter, Rachel Borchers (former teacher at Urbana East Elementary and an Associate member), served as a page for the meeting.

The “World War I Singers” are expected to perform again in November for celebrations of the Centennial of the end of the “Great War.” Formerly known as “Armistice Day,” the date is now observed as “Veteran’s Day.”

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution World War I Singers perform at the OSDAR fall event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_SingW.jpg The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution World War I Singers perform at the OSDAR fall event. Submitted photos Kim Snyder, Urbana Chapter DAR Regent, assists OSDAR members as state co-chair of Volunteer Information Service. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_other.jpg Kim Snyder, Urbana Chapter DAR Regent, assists OSDAR members as state co-chair of Volunteer Information Service. Submitted photos

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.

