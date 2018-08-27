Ohio News Briefs

Wright State University faculty announce October strike date

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — The faculty union at Wright State University in Ohio has set Oct. 1 as a date to strike if its members reject a fact-finder’s report.

Union president and WSU Lake Campus professor Martin Kich says the strike will happen if at least 60 percent of the members reject the report due Sept. 11.

The university administration previously offered a three-year contract with no raises, reduced health benefits with higher premiums and a new furlough proposal. The American Association of University Professors says the cut in benefits and a furlough combined would amount to a 9 percent pay cut.

The Dayton Daily News reports WSU President Cheryl Schrader has said in a campus email that the university is “working hard” to “avert a strike” by reaching an agreement with union leaders.

Police: Man struck, killed by train

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northwest Ohio say a man has been struck and killed by a train.

WTOL-TV reports 46-year-old Wayne Bell was found dead Sunday morning on CSX railroad tracks in Findlay. Police say a southbound train tried to stop before it struck the Findlay man, who was lying partially on the tracks.

The two CSX employees on the train at the time of the collision weren’t injured.

It’s unclear why the victim was on the tracks. Police continue to investigate.

Police agencies split $3M for drug education in schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — About 150 law enforcement agencies around Ohio are sharing in about $3 million in grants for drug use prevention education programs in public schools.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says that funding goes to police and sheriff’s offices to create or maintain such programs this school year. The recipients’ programs have to include education about preventing abuse of over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

The grant opportunity was open to D.A.R.E. programs and school resource officer drug use prevention programs.

Firearms group says hunting a $1.4B industry in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group associated with the firearms industry says hunting generates more than $1.4 billion for Ohio’s economy.

The newly formed Hunting Works for Ohio recently released its finding. The group is one of at least 18 state chapters organized through a project of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to promote the heritage and economic importance of hunting and shooting sports.

The group’s Ohio report found hunters spend $850 million a year on average in the state, including $320 million in trip-related expenses and $274 million on equipment.

The report also found that Ohio sees about 553,000 hunters each year and Ohioans who hunt generate $97 million in state and local taxes.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is a trade association for the firearms industry.