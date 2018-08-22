Infectious disease specialist joins Mercy Health

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that infectious disease specialist Luke Onuorah, MD, MPH has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Onuorah received his MB, BS degrees (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, equivalent to the US MD degree) from the University of Lagos in Nigeria. He also holds a Master of Public Health from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey – School of Public Health in Piscataway, New Jersey. He completed his medical residency at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and an infectious disease fellowship at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and holds certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

“My medical training spans clinical medicine and public health,” he said. “Mercy Health understands and encourages my desire to provide high quality, patient-centered care using appropriate resources paired with information technology.”

At Springfield Regional Medical Center, Onuorah provides the following services:

· Consults with the pharmacists, medical staff and nurses on antibiotic stewardship

· Provides consultative services to outpatient, inpatient, medical and surgical patients with complicated or unusual infections

· Offers care consultation for patients in the intensive care unit with complications from infection, sepsis and infections arising from compromised immune systems

· Provides service to the county health department on issues of public health

Onuorah began seeing patients this month at Mercy Health – Springfield Infectious Disease, 30 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 106. To learn more about his practice or make an appointment, call 937-523-9820.

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.