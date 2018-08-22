Urbana police want residents to drive sober

This Labor Day weekend, families and friends will be celebrating the end of the summer. Sadly, this festive time has also become a dangerous time for America’s roads, as many drunk drivers get behind the wheel after celebrating.

For this reason, Urbana Police Division is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to stop drunk drivers and help save lives. The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs Aug. 16-Sept. 3.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of driving drunk and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roads.

Drunk driving is a massive problem in the United States, with more than 10,000 people dying annually. Crashes related to OVI (operating a vehicle while impaired) accounted for 34 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2017. Drivers need to pay attention to their own driving, but also to others on the road who could be driving drunk. If you think you see a drunk driver, call us and let us know.

This is important to remember: do not trust yourself when you drink, you may think you aren’t drunk, but law enforcement will know you are. Law enforcement officers’ skills in detecting and identifying drunk drivers have never been better. They will spot you and arrest you.

Please, plan ahead before you go out. Designate a sober driver, but whatever you do, do not drink and drive. This August, and every day, remember: there is never an excuse to drink and drive. If you choose to break the law, Urbana Police Division will see you before you see them. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division.

