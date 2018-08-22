Ohio News Briefs

Ohio State creates office for handling harassment complaints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has announced the creation of a centralized office for responding to sexual- and gender-based harassment, violence and other types of discrimination and harassment.

The goal of the office announced Tuesday by university President Michael Drake is helping students, faculty and staff who experience, witness or are aware of sexual misconduct.

The university says the office’s immediate focus is boosting resources for accepting and processing reports made under the federal Title IX antidiscrimination law.

The announcement comes as the university faces at least three Title IX-related scandals.

They include allegations of sexual misconduct against a former team doctor involving dozens of male student-athletes; allegations against a former diving coach accused of sexually abusing young divers; and domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

State reports its 1st horse West Nile virus cases this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has reported Ohio’s first West Nile virus cases in horses this year.

Ohio’s Department of Health said Tuesday that two horses in northeast Ohio tested positive for the virus that is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes. Agriculture officials say the spread of the virus in horses can be prevented with proper vaccination. They say the horses confirmed with the virus had not been vaccinated.

Officials are urging horse owners to ensure their animal’s vaccine and boosters are up to date. Signs of the virus include flu-like symptoms, where the horse seems mildly anorexic and depressed.

Last month, Ohio reported its first human West Nile virus case for the year. Health officials said a 71-year-old Lake County man confirmed with the virus had to be hospitalized.

Officials: 5 workers injured in foundry explosion

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in central Ohio say five workers have been injured in a foundry explosion.

Officials say the fire at Liberty Casting Company in Delaware was already extinguished when crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Delaware Fire Chief John Donahue says four people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and another person was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Donahue says the workers suffered burns but their conditions weren’t known.

According to the company’s website, they specialize in “gray, ductile and high alloy iron casting.”

No further details were immediately available. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

$2M bond set for man charged with running over, killing man

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running over and killing another man at an interstate rest stop in Ohio has had his bond set at $2 million.

A judge set bond Tuesday for 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr. of Dolgeville, New York. Randall is charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 42-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Randall.

The State Highway Patrol said Randall allegedly ran over Reichard with Reichard’s pickup truck Friday night after the two reportedly argued at an Interstate 77 rest stop in Summit County.

Authorities found Reichard’s truck abandoned in Cleveland.

Troopers say Randall was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Guernsey County while in a car driven by a woman believed to be his girlfriend.