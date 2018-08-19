CT Comm announces Grand Re-Opening

CT Comm, local high-speed internet and network solutions provider, will host a Grand Re-Opening ribbon cutting event of the year for Champaign County and surrounding counties on August 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its downtown Urbana location on Scioto Street.

With its newly-redesigned and remodeled office, CT Comm is home to a brand-new way of business thinking: instead of reinventing the wheel, the company is recreating the scene. Stepping eagerly outside of the box, CT Comm has succeeded in staying “local” with a “livelier” atmosphere.

As a provider of technology services for the Champaign County community over the last century, CT Comm’s mission is to provide reliable services with exceptional customer care. With its high speed internet and cutting-edge network solutions, CT Comm has confidently reemerged as the propelling force and best choice for connection capabilities, shipping services, and IT solutions in the area – according to a blog post on its website.

Currently serving more than 5,000 residential and business customers, “CT Comm has openly embraced a shift in our traditional thought processes and have successfully infused a fresh perspective and newly ignited passion internally,” said Tim Bolander, president of CT Comm. “We are very excited about this Grand Re-Opening and hope that it will serve as an inspiration to all local businesses who are considering redefining their strategy, look, services, or message to the community. We want to be the epicenter of our community—a place where anyone can stop by to grab some coffee, sit on our patio, or just say ‘hi’.”

With a rich history in connecting the communities it serves, CT Comm provides essential products and services, while striving continuously to find relevant ways to benefit their local neighborhoods.

“From our new brand identity to the big city feel of our new office, CT Comm is creating an exciting buzz around Champaign County. We value being local and hope that Champaign County will continue to show its unsurmountable support as we continue to grow and expand our organization,” said Emily Huffman, Customer Service & Sales Manager at CT Comm. “With new high-speed internet plans and infrastructure in place, we decided to use our Grand Re-Opening as an opportunity to allow the community to get educated on everything new we now offer.”

CT Comm is located at 126 Scioto Street in Urbana. During the August 23 event, CT Comm will be revealing its new look inside and out—a project in partnership with Bootstrap & Co. Creative Studios, also a local company.

For more information on the services provided by CT Comm, please visit www.ctcomm.net.

Event Details:

Date: August 23, 2018

Where: CT Comm Office

Address: 126 Scioto St., Urbana

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Food trucks, music, giveaways, light refreshments

Free event open to the public

The public and local customers are cordially invited to CT Comm’s Grand Re-Opening on August 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_CTComm.jpeg The public and local customers are cordially invited to CT Comm’s Grand Re-Opening on August 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Urbana. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information on this event provided by CT Comm.

