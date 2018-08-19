Perpetual announces dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank [OTCBB: “PFOH”] has announced a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share for the period ending September 30, 2018. This dividend represents a 4.5 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

Dividends for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2018 consisted of regular quarterly dividends of 91 cents per share and a special dividend of 27 cents per share. Total dividends paid for the fiscal year amounted to $1.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable September 18, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 4, 2018.

The bank has in excess of $394 million in assets and $72 million in shareholders’ equity (18.30 percent) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

Information from Perpetual.

