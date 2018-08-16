Happy Birthday!

Urbana native and resident Dorothy Fenton Headlee, middle, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house at Hearthstone Farm, Urbana. More than 200 people attended the festivities, including her daughter Mary Ann Barger and son Larry Headlee, shown here.

