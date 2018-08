Sycamore House Pregnancy and Family Life Center, Urbana, is one of several causes that can acquire a $25,000 grant if they become one of the top 40 vote-getters in an online contest Aug. 15-24. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com

Communities across the United States answered the call from State Farm® to submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.

Submitted story

Submitted by State Farm®

Submitted by State Farm®