Ohio News Briefs

EPA awards over $1.6M for pollution control in Ohio

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $1.6 million in funding to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for continued implementation of its air pollution control program.

EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp says in a recent statement that the grant will help Ohio improve air quality in areas most affected by air pollution.

The release says the Ohio EPA plans to improve air quality by continuing to implement measures to reduce stationary, area and mobile sources of pollution. The state also will address toxic air pollutants and administer Ohio’s air quality monitoring, enforcement, and permitting programs.

Ohio has more than 120 monitoring sites in operation with more than 300 air monitors sampling on an hourly or intermittent 24-hour basis in each metropolitan area and many rural areas.

State to hold duck blind permit lotteries for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources is holding lottery drawings for more than 280 permits to hunters who want to construct a blind for hunting ducks and geese at select state park lakes in the waterfowl hunting season.

Portage Lakes will hold its lottery drawing Thursday. The drawings at 17 other participating state parks will be held Saturday. Applications at participating parks will be taken locally with the lottery drawings following registration.

Applicants must appear in person at a participating state park office with proof of a 2018 Ohio hunting license, an Ohio wetlands habitat stamp endorsement in the applicant’s name and a signed 2018 federal duck stamp.

Each hunter can apply for only one duck blind permit. No one can apply or draw for another person.

2 men stabbed in Ohio apartment, suspect in custody

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Bellefontaine say two men were stabbed in their apartment and a suspect is in custody.

The Bellefontaine Examiner reports that one of the men stumbled into a Walmart store early Sunday bleeding profusely. Police followed a trail back to his apartment and found his roommate, who also was critically injured. Both were flown to hospitals.

Police say a suspect was later found and taken into custody. The three were not identified.

An investigation is continuing.